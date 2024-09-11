Legendary Haunted Attractions In Kansas City's West Bottoms Ring In The 50Th Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Season Opens Friday the 13th announcing timed ticketing to reduce time in lines

Mo., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The season of scary fun is upon Kansas City, celebrating the 50th season of the legendary haunted attractions in the West Bottoms, including the 50-year original Edge of Hell and ever popular Beast and Macabre Cinema. The renowned trio is back to deliver frightening-fun and memorable experiences. Fittingly, Beast and Edge of Hell will open their doors on Friday the 13th, a date steeped in superstition and bad luck, making it the perfect night to kick off a season filled with screams and excitement. When the clock strikes 7:30 PM, the creatures within will be waiting to welcome those brave enough to enter. Macabre Cinema joins the terrifying fun two weeks later, opening on Friday, September 27.

Let the scaring commence on our 50th season, the best ever, we've added timed ticketing priming the lines to move faster.

This milestone season offers a mix of terror and laughter without the dread of long lines. These legendary haunts are introducing timed ticketing, allowing visitors to choose their entry time and arrive on time to spend less time in line since it is dedicated to the specific ticketed time queue. Haunt fans won't need to arrive early with timed ticketing, although some scare actors will still be outside to haunt those around.

The Edge of Hell is notorious for plunging visitors into the deepest depths of fear, focusing on phobias and leaving hearts racing. Meanwhile, Beast returns with its famed labyrinthine halls into an open-format design, where visitors choose their path and confront lurking creatures as they lose their way-and perhaps their nerve. Macabre Cinema brings the nightmares of the silver screen to life for those who love horror films, immersing guests in Hollywood horror sets and allowing them to meet iconic characters face-to-face.

Celebrating 50 years of scares, this season promises unforgettable moments for fright fans. From facing the devil himself at Edge of Hell to losing themselves in the castle and eerie bayou of Beast to becoming a part of a classic horror movie at Macabre Cinema, these attractions continue to set the bar for Halloween enthusiasts nationwide.

"Let the scaring commence with timed ticketing priming the lines to move faster," is the plan for this landmark year in the West Bottoms, said Amber

Arnett-Bequeaith, also known as the Queen of Haunts. "This 50th season will be our best yet. With timed tickets, guests can immerse themselves in the experience with a predictable time to enter."

Tickets are on sale now for those daring enough to step into Kansas City's haunted history and join the celebration of 50 years of fear, fun, and fright.

About Full Moon Productions – creators of Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Attractions:

The West Bottoms is home to some of the most famous haunted attractions in the country, including Edge of Hell the longest-operating haunt in the nation, Beast, and Macabre Cinema. Known for their elaborate sets, terrifying characters, and immersive experiences, Full Moon Productions has been scaring the masses since the 1970s. With over five decades of expertise in delivering top-tier frights, they continue to be a destination for thrill-seekers from coast to coast.

Beast Haunted Attraction

1401 W. 13th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64102

The Beast takes visitors on a journey through winding corridors and shadowy passages, where creatures and beasts lie in wait. Its open-format design, which lets guests choose their path, adds an extra layer of disorientation as they navigate medieval dungeons and a ghostly swamp. Recognized as one of America's top five haunts by America Haunts, Beast continues to terrify and amaze with state-of-the-art effects and a relentless cast.

Edge of Hell Haunted Attraction

1300 W. 12th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64101

As the oldest continuously operating haunted attraction, Edge of Hell has earned its reputation as a premier haunt. It takes visitors from the heights of heaven to the depths of hell. With its signature 5-story spiral slide and encounters with the devil himself, Edge of Hell has become a favorite for horror enthusiasts nationwide. Even chart-topping rapper A$AP Rocky featured this chilling attraction in his RIOT video, further cementing its place in pop culture.

Macabre Cinema Haunted Attraction

1222 W. 12th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64101

Step into the horror movie of your nightmares at Macabre Cinema, where classic films come to life. Visitors are thrust into iconic horror movie scenes, walking through actual film sets while encountering villains straight from the screen. This immersive haunt brings haunted dreams to life, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for movie buffs and thrill-seekers alike.

