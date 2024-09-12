Jordan Climbs 44 Spots In Worldwide Cybersecurity Index

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 12 (Petra)-- Jordan has moved up to the top group in the world (role-model) and is now ranked 44th in the global cybersecurity for the first time.In the worldwide rankings published by the International Union for 2024, the Kingdom came in at number 27, as opposed to number 71 in the 2020 edition.The information and communications (ICT) report from the United Nations, which ranked 194 nations worldwide in the global cybersecurity index, showed that the Kingdom received a score of (98.6%) as opposed to (71%) in the 2020 edition.Jordan received a score of 100% in three of the five key categories of the Global Cybersecurity Index, which evaluates nations according to their dedication to cybersecurity regulations and standards. The indicators pertain to cybersecurity management at the national level.The continuous Royal support and directives for the national cybersecurity system, which empowered it and developed its tools in a way that achieved the royal visions of the Kingdom, and the attention that these directives received from all relevant national governmental, private, and academic bodies and institutions, have resulted in this remarkable achievement and progress in the Kingdom's ranking in the Global Cybersecurity Index for the year 2024. To create a safe, dependable, resilient, and dependent on national capabilities cyberspace in Jordan that boosts the country's economy and societal well-being, under the direction of the National Center for Cybersecurity, the national organization charged with overseeing and developing the country's cyberspace system.