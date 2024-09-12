Baku's Thrilling Atmosphere: Magnet For Formula 1 Fans

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The City of Winds gets ready to host the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 on September 13–15, Azernews reports.

The Baku race is set to be held for the eighth time and is among the 24 races featured in the new season.

With its unique street circuit winding through Baku's historic landmarks, fans can expect heart-stopping moments as drivers navigate sharp corners and long straights, all set against a backdrop of some of the world's most stunning scenery.

Anticipation Builds: Exciting Entertainment Awaits Fans in Baku

The interest in the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix has surpassed expectations, resulting in a complete sellout of all grandstand tickets.

This year, the "Zafar" and "Qiz Qalasi" (Maiden Tower) stands were added to the existing eight grandstands at the Baku event, increasing the total capacity by 35 percent compared to the previous year.

Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 is set to offer fans not only thrilling car races but also an entire weekend packed with exciting entertainment options. Ticket holders for the four-day event will have the opportunity not just to watch the race but also to join a pit lane tour and enjoy concerts featuring world-renowned artists like Will Smith, Black Coffee, and J Balvin.

Driver standings before the upcoming race

As the weekend approaches, Max Verstappen has a commanding lead in the Drivers' Championship with 303 points, sitting 62 points ahead of Lando Norris in second place, and 86 points clear of Charles Leclerc in third. In the Constructors' Championship, Red Bull Racing tops the table with 446 points, followed closely by McLaren and Ferrari, who have accumulated 438 and 407 points, respectively.

The drivers and teams are expected to be the same as the season entry list with two exceptions: Franco Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams from the preceding Italian Grand Prix onwards, while Kevin Magnussen of Haas was given a one-race ban at the previous round, having caused a collision that put him over the limit of twelve penalty points within twelve months. Magnussen will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman, who had last competed at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier in the season when he was substituted in for Ferrari.

Practice, Qualifying, and Race

Three free practice sessions will be held for the event.

The first free practice session is scheduled for September 13, followed by the second free practice session on the same day.

The third practice session will be held on September 14, followed by qualifying.

The race will be held on 15 September 2024 and is set to be run for 51 laps.

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Recap

Recall that the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix became the first event in the season to feature a new format specifically adopted for the Grand Prix, which included the additional sprint race.

Red Bull pilot Sergio Perez became a winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. His teammate Max Verstappen finished in second place, while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc ranked third. The adrenaline-fueled race gathered F1 fans from 60 countries.

The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix broke all records for ticket sales.

Most of the tickets were bought by motorsport fans from the Netherlands, the UK, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, India, the USA, and Mexico.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr