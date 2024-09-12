Harvard University reports drop in number of Black students admitted to freshman class

(MENAFN) Harvard University has reported a noticeable decline in the number of Black students admitted to its freshman class, according to enrollment figures released on Wednesday. This cohort represents the first group of students to enroll following the US Supreme Court's decision to eliminate affirmative action in college admissions. The data reveals that 14 percent of the incoming freshmen identify as Black, marking a 4 percent decrease compared to the previous year.



In contrast, the proportion of Latino students in the freshman class increased by 2 percent, bringing their representation to 16 percent. The percentage of Asian American students remained unchanged at 37 percent, indicating stability in that demographic. Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid William Fitzsimmons emphasized the university's longstanding commitment to diversity, stating that Harvard will continue its mission while adhering to the new legal constraints.



Harvard is not alone in facing declines in Black student enrollment. The Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling, which affected race-based admissions policies, has led many universities to reevaluate their diversity strategies. Notably, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) experienced a sharp drop, with the percentage of Black incoming freshmen falling from 15 percent to 5 percent. Similarly, Amherst College saw its Black student enrollment decrease from 11 percent to 3 percent, and Tufts University reported a decline of approximately 7.3 percent, with Black students making up 4.7 percent of the new class.



Other institutions, such as the University of North Carolina, have also reported decreases in the enrollment of Black, Hispanic, and Native American students. However, Ivy League schools like Yale and Princeton have shown only minor changes in their student body diversity. The reduction in Black student enrollment across various universities has raised concerns among diversity advocates, including the Coalition for a Diverse Harvard, who warn that such declines could significantly impact the campus environment and the broader educational experience.

