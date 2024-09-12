Jordan Showcases Medical Device Standards At Arab Health Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 12 (Petra) -- Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), Nizar Mahidat, underscored that Jordan's system for ensuring the quality and effectiveness of medical supplies and devices adheres to the highest international standards.In a statement released on Thursday, Mahidat presented a paper titled "Medical Device Control, Challenges, and Future Opportunities: The Jordan Food and Drug Administration's Perspective" at the inaugural Arab Organizations and in Bahrain. The event saw participation from health regulatory leaders across several Arab nations.Mahidat emphasized the strength of Jordan's medical devices and supplies sector, noting the country's 30 local factories producing internationally competitive products that cater to domestic and foreign markets. He highlighted the legislative framework governing the licensing, registration, and distribution of medical devices, which ensures their safety, quality, and effectiveness both before and after they enter the Jordanian market.He also stated that Jordan's adherence to internationally recognized standards has solidified the JFDA's role as an active participant in the globally harmonized regulatory system for medical devices.