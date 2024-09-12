Cabinet Approves Tax Cuts For Gasoline Vehicles, Increases On High-End Electric Cars

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 12 (Petra) -- The Cabinet approved amendments to the special tax system for 2024, reducing the special tax on and progressively increasing taxes on higher-priced electric vehicles.The changes aim to narrow the tax gap between electric and gasoline vehicles while keeping the tax on electric vehicles lower than on other alternatives.Additionally, the system revised taxes on tobacco products, aligning with the national strategy to combat tobacco and vape use. The amendments target the increasing prevalence of electronic smoking, particularly among children, and seek to address the tax disparity between traditional cigarettes and their alternatives.