25K Households Received NAF's Assistance-Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.12 (Petra) - 25,000 households benefited from the National Aid Fund (NAF)'s approved programs during the third quarter of 2024.According to the NAF's quarterly report issued Thursday, 1,615 new families benefited from the recurring aid program, while 3,798 others received the unified cash assistance after meeting the target indicators.The report revealed 2,745 other families got the regular and immediate emergency aid during this period, as emergency assistance is disbursed to impoverished households that suffer exceptional circumstances, which requires some form of urgent protection and care.Additionally, 190 families benefited from the NAF's physical rehabilitation program, aimed to develop individuals' capabilities and skills, who suffer from disabilities, or health problems and increase their productive capacity.Regarding economic empowerment programs, the NAF indicated that a total of 142 individuals benefited from training, while 422 others from beneficiary families benefited from the recruitment program.14,000 people received a health insurance card, in cooperation with Health Insurance Directorate, in addition to 3,000 families, who benefited from in-kind assistance, and 65 households received solar energy support services, the report showed.The report noted a total of 28,189 calls for inquiries and complaints were received by the NAF's Support and Assistance Center, at a response rate of 89%.Meanwhile, a total of 28,676 field visits were made under the NAF's monthly survey and follow-up project during the 3rd quarter for the fund's various programs.