Cabinet Approves New Bylaw To Regulate Judicial Scholarships

Amman, Sep.12 (Petra) - A Cabinet session, headed by Prime Minister, Dr. Bisher Khasawneh, on Thursday decided to approve Scholarship Bylaw for the Judicial Institute of Jordan ( JIJ ) for the year 2024.The system aims to provide Jordan's judiciary with quality competencies from the top law college achievers, lawyers and employees of the of Justice and the JIJ by joining the institute's diploma program and regulate the scholarship procedures and the related obligations.The Council of Ministers also approved the Work Bylaw of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing for the year 2024.The government's move follows the issuance of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Law No. (20) of 2021, which required a system to set the committee's action mechanism, and all related regulations.The Cabinet also approved the bylaw for combating crawling insects and reptiles and disease vectors within the boundaries of the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) for the year 2024 to enable the municipality to carry out its related responsibilities.