AND Seized 150K Narcotic Pills In Amman Warehouse-PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) -Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) agents seized 150,000 Captagon pills hidden inside a refrigerator in the capital Amman.The personnel earlier received tipoffs about a person concealing a quantity of narcotic substances inside a food storage refrigerator used for cargo vehicles, spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said on Thursday.In a statement, the official added that the suspect hid the refrigerator inside a warehouse in Amman, in preparation for smuggling the drugs on a cargo truck.The spokesperson stated that the AND spotted the warehouse location, then raided and searched it, and found the narcotic quantity hidden inside the refrigerator, adding that investigation into the case is still ongoing.