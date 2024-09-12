Real Estate Market Trading At JD4.45Bln In 8 Months-DLS

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) – The total volume of trading in Jordan's real estate approximately stood at JD 4.447 billion since the start of the year to end of August, as August trading volume amounted to JD 710 million.According to the Department of Land and Survey (DLS)'s monthly report, real estate revenues during the same period saw a 5% decline, dropping to around JD167 million.The report also showed a 2% decrease in apartment sales and a 7% drop in land sales, compared to the same period in 2023.On a monthly basis, the value of revenues for August recorded a 6% drop, compared to the same month in 2023, totaling approximately at JD25 million.