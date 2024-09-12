Jordanian Dinar Sess 'High' Demand- Stakeholder

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 12 (Petra) - Secretary General of Jordanian Exchange Association, Alaa Eddine Diraniyeh, affirmed a "very strong" demand for the Jordanian dinar at money exchange companies by the Kingdom's various economic sectors and dealers, noting that inbound remittances to the Kingdom also contribute to achieve this purpose.In remarks to "Petra" Thursday, he said the global Standard & Poor's (S&P)'s decision to raise Jordan's long-term sovereign credit rating from (B+ to BB-) with a stable outlook had a "positive" impact on the increase in inbound and outbound remittances, which confirms the confidence of Arab and foreign investors in the national economy.