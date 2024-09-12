Jordan's Representative To Arab League Urges Support For Palestine's UN Membership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, September 12 (Petra) – Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Amjad Adaileh, took part in a meeting with permanent representatives of the League and ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries accredited to Egypt.Held on Wednesday at the Arab League headquarters, the meeting aimed to encourage these nations to recognize the independent Palestinian state and support its quest for full membership in the United Nations and its primary bodies.In his remarks, Adaileh underscored Jordan's steadfast backing for Palestine's bid for full UN membership and the associated privileges. He reiterated Jordan's firm support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Adaileh noted that the UN General Assembly's adoption of a resolution in favor of Palestine, backed by a majority of 143 votes, highlights global consensus on the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and underscores Israel's status as an occupying force violating rights.Addressing the ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries, Adaileh expressed hope that these friendly nations would support Palestine's rightful bid for full UN membership. He emphasized that such support is rooted in the principles of justice and international legitimacy, calling for the rejection of occupation, aggression, and the confiscation of Palestinian rights by Israel.