EU Mission Praises Parliamentary Elections For Success, Professionalism

Amman, September 12 (Petra) -- The European Union Mission to Observe the Jordanian parliamentary has rated the process as successful and well-executed, highlighting the professionalism and organization of election day.In a press on Thursday, Zeljana Zovko, Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM), released the mission's initial report, noting that the Independent Election Commission conducted the elections efficiently and in accordance with timelines. She reported widespread satisfaction among candidates regarding the neutrality and professionalism of election committees across all districts.Zovko expressed confidence in the accuracy and comprehensiveness of voter lists and characterized the candidate registration process as generally smooth. She also noted the increased representation of women and youth in the Jordanian parliament and praised the political modernization efforts that enhanced party participation.Despite minor violations to be detailed in the final report, the mission found the overall administration of the elections to be very good. Zovko commended Jordan for its commitment to holding the elections on schedule amidst regional conflicts and affirmed that the legal framework aligns with Jordan's regional and international commitments.