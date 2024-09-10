Prof. Dawoud Shenouda To Feature At Brooklyn Book Festival And Host Exclusive Book Signing Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Acclaimed Author and Engineer to Showcase His Groundbreaking Works on Microcontroller and Digital Systems at Premier Literary Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Professor Dawoud Shenouda, a distinguished academic and author of influential on communication protocols and smart home networks, is set to make a notable appearance at the Brooklyn Festival on September 29, 2024. The festival, renowned for celebrating diverse voices and groundbreaking works, will provide a for Shenouda to share his expertise and engage with readers.In conjunction with his festival feature, Professor Shenouda will also host an exclusive book signing event at Brooklyn Book Festival on September 29,2024. This event offers fans and industry professionals a unique opportunity to meet the esteemed author and have their copies of his latest works personally signed.Shenouda's books have become essential references in the fields of communication and smart home technology. Serial Communication Protocols and Standards explores foundational standards and protocols critical to data communication, including RS-232 and various serial communication methods. Microcontroller and Smart Home Networks delves into the technologies that enable seamless communication between smart home devices, covering protocols like ZigBee, Z-Wave, and Bluetooth. In Digital System Design: Use of Microcontroller, Shenouda provides a comprehensive guide to designing digital systems using microcontrollers, making it an invaluable resource for engineers and technology enthusiasts.Additionally, Dictionary of Scientific Quantities Volume I & II offers 2,450 entries defining commonly used units, including local units, and presents a summary of 1,400 scientific units, making it an authoritative tool for scientific reference. These books address the growing need for standardized communication solutions in both professional and everyday settings.Professor Shenouda's impact extends beyond his publications. With over 55 years of teaching experience and leadership roles at prestigious institutions such as the National University of Rwanda and University of KwaZulu-Natal, he is a respected figure in education. His recent work in career counseling across Africa underscores his commitment to empowering the next generation.Shenouda's participation in the Brooklyn Book Festival highlights his ongoing contribution to the global conversation on technology and education.“I am honored to be part of such a vibrant festival,” Shenouda says.“It's a wonderful opportunity to connect with readers and share insights into the ever-evolving world of communication and smart technology.”Professor Dawoud Shenouda is a renowned academic with extensive experience in engineering and education. His career spans several continents and institutions, including roles as Acting Vice-Chancellor at International University of East Africa. He holds advanced degrees in mechanical science, telecommunications engineering, and computer engineering.The Brooklyn Book Festival is a premier literary event celebrating diverse voices and innovative works from authors around the world. It brings together writers, readers, and industry professionals for an engaging exploration of literature and ideas. Amongst it will feature Dawoud's masterpiece on communication and smart technology. Meet up with dawoud's team to explore new horizon's.For more information about Professor Dawoud Shenouda's book signing event , please visit his publisher ghostwriteravenue or contact his team at .... To explore his work find his books on Amazon

Ryan Smith

Los Angeles Press

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.