Shared Values To Shine At Jewish National Fund-USA's 9/11 Ceremonies

U.S. and Israel this week. These solemn events honor America's first responders and serve as a reminder of how the tragic events of September 11, 2001, opened the world's eyes to the dangers posed by Islamic extremism-fueled terror. The gatherings will highlight the shared values cherished by Americans and Israelis-democracy, freedom, and resilience, and how they remain under threat.

American and Israeli uniformed members honor the victims of 9/11 at Jewish National Fund-USA's 9/11 Living Memorial outside of Jerusalem (Courtesy JNF-USA).

A previous 9/11 ceremony held at a firehouse, feauturing local school children honoring first responders (Courtesy JNF-USA).

This year, Jewish National Fund-USA has expanded efforts to highlight the shared values expressed by America and Israel by partnering with Students Supporting Israel (SSI). The two organizations will host 9/11 memorial ceremonies on 34 American college campuses, including Tulane University, Florida Atlantic University, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Texas A&M University, Florida International University, Vanderbilt University, University of Central Florida, University of Colorado Boulder, Wellesley College, Flagler College, University of Pittsburgh, Rice University, New York University, Adelphi University, Kent State University, Saint Louis University, San Diego State University, San Jose State University, George Mason University, Chapman University, Rutgers University, University of California Berkeley, Drexel University, Pace University, Indiana University, William & Mary Law, Appalachian State University, Hofstra University, Stern College, Columbia University, Pepperdine University, University of Kansas, and University of Southern California.

Through this partnership, students who value the sanctity of human life, tolerance, and Western values will unite to honor 9/11 victims and oppose terrorism. The events will also recognize campus police for protecting students throughout the year.

"These ceremonies are a reminder of the common destiny that unites the U.S. and Israel," said Jewish National Fund-USA Vice President, Campus Engagement, Scott H. Gendell. "As a proud American, I feel honored to have the opportunity to bring our community together to recognize our brave first responders and remember the victims of 9/11. We must never forget that our shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and peace remains the ultimate bulwark against terrorism and intolerance."

From coast to coast, Jewish National Fund-USA will also bring students from Jewish Day Schools and congregations to firehouses and police stations to honor first responders and educate the next generation about the tragic events of 9/11 while again emphasizing the importance of the values shared by the people of America and Israel.

In addition, the organization will host its annual 9/11 commemoration at Jewish National Fund-USA and KKL-JNF's 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem, Israel. It is the only memorial site of its kind outside of the U.S. that lists the names of all the victims who perished on that infamous day. It also serves as a reminder that the world must combat hate and terrorism wherever it rears its ugly head. The ceremony will be attended by U.S. Marines, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Israeli firefighters, American police officers, and diplomats, as well as American students from Alexander Muss High School in Israel, Young Judea, new American immigrants to Israel, and Israelis from communities bordering Gaza and Lebanon. It will be broadcast live at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on YouTube and Facebook .

For more information on Jewish National Fund-USA's 9/11 Living Memorial, its partnership with Students Supporting Israel and commemoration ceremonies, contact Jewish National Fund-USA Interim Campus Director Dani Oren at [email protected] or call 404.236.8990 x852.

