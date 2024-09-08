Egypt Discusses Humanitarian, Health Support For Crisis-Hit Port Sudan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, received Minister Plenipotentiary Ahmed Youssef, the candidate for Consul General of Egypt in Sudan, Sudan, to discuss contributing to alleviating the severity of the humanitarian and health situation facing the Sudanese people during the current crisis.





Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the of Health and Population, said that the Deputy Prime Minister discussed with the Minister Plenipotentiary the intensive work to contain the situation in Sudan, by preparing to organize medical convoys and directing them to the North Sudan region, to work in some Sudanese hospitals.





He explained that these medical convoys would be attached to mobile clinics and accompanied by quantities of medicines and medical supplies to cover the treatment needs of the region's residents, provided that these convoys and clinics would be headed by experienced and skilled medical cadres, to provide health services with high quality and speed.





Abdel Ghaffar added that the Deputy Prime Minister stressed the Egyptian state's keenness to continue providing the necessary preventive services to the people of Sudan during their current crisis, stressing the ministry's role in providing medical examinations and vaccinations for children under the age of 15, and combating disease vectors at border crossings, since the outbreak of events in Sudan.





He further pointed out that the meeting discussed the humanitarian and health aid that the Egyptian state is keen to provide to the brotherly Sudanese people, until they cross their crisis safely, in addition to the emergency and ambulance services provided.





The meeting was attended by Mohamed Gad, Advisor to the Minister for External Health Relations, and Hatem Amer, Assistant Minister for International Relations.