Cold Climates, Hot Deals: Why Vermont And Ohio Are The Best States To Buy And Operate A Car In 2024

" The Best States to Buy and Operate a Car in 2024 " finds that colder states in the Northeast and Midwest offer lower car ownership costs, thanks to favorable policies and cheaper used cars, while the West struggles with higher expenses. States like California and Nevada are plagued by steep registration fees, high gas prices, and inefficient state policies that drive up the expense of owning a car.

Key Findings



West Pays the Price: The West tops the list for car costs, with sky-high used car prices, hefty registration fees, and soaring gas prices.

Northeast & Midwest Score Cheaper Rides: Used cars are more affordable here, thanks to better distribution networks, widespread public transit, and milder weather, leading to less wear and tear.

State Fees Are All Over the Map:

Registration fees, personal property taxes, and emission expenses can vary greatly depending on where you live. The Price of a New Car Pays for More Than Just The Car:

State-specific dealer fees, sales taxes, and annual personal property taxes can majorly inflate the price of a new car - often more than expected.

THE BEST U.S. STATES TO BUY A CAR IN 2024:

#1.

Vermont (Score: 81.3 out of 100)

#2.

Ohio (Score: 73.5)

#3.

Minnesota (Score: 69.2)

#4.

Delaware (Score: 67.8)

#5.

Pennsylvania (Score: 65.9)

#6.

Indiana (Score: 63.9)

#7.

Wisconsin (Score: 63.7)

#8.

Texas (Score: 63.6)

#9.

New Hampshire (Score: 2)

#10 (Score: 61.7)

THE WORST U.S. STATES TO BUY A CAR IN 2024:

40. Montana (Score: 43.8 out of 50, tied)

40. Oregon (Score: 43.8, tied)

42. Connecticut (43.0)

43. Arizona (41.7)

44. Florida (38.6)

45. Louisiana (38.5)

46. Washington (37.5)

47. Illinois (34.9)

48. Colorado (34.2)

49. California (32.6)

50. Nevada (30.1)

Methodology

To create the rankings, researchers selected seven metrics to evaluate the typical costs of buying a car within the state. For each metric, the state was given a rank. Each metric was multiplied by a selected weight, and then normalized and aggregated to get a score out of 100. The best performing states have a higher score than lower-performing ones.

Dealer Document Fees (10%)

Average Used Car Price (26%)

Average Gas Price (15%)

Sales Tax (12%)

Registration Fees

(10%)

Insurance Costs (15%)

Personal Property Taxes (12%)

"Where you live can make or break your budget when you buy a car," says Joe Camberato , CEO of NationalBusinessCapital . "Smart policies keep prices low in states like Vermont and Ohio. Our study can help consumers make better choices."

