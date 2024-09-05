Between Us Clinic Launches Mindfulness Program To Combat Low Libido In Men

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Between Us is excited to announce the launch of the

Low Libido Program , a revolutionary mindfulness-based program designed to help men regain their sexual drive by reducing stress and anxiety. This program is ideal for men whose libido is impacted by the mental clutter of daily life.

Between Us Clinic's Low Libido Program

Dr. Bailey Hanek

Expertly Designed by Sex Therapy Professionals

Developed by Dr. Bailey Hanek, a clinical psychologist and AASECT-certified sex therapist, this 8-week program offers daily 10-20 minute sessions that guide men to clear their minds, reduce anxiety, and naturally boost their sex drive.

Quote from Dr. Bailey Hanek "When we are stressed or anxious, our mind is occupied with the source of stress and tends to miss the sexual cues that trigger and enhance our sexual drive. This often leads to low libido.

Reducing stress, anxiety, and negative thoughts can be very helpful for increasing our sexual drive. When we clear our mind of the irrelevant thoughts that clutter it, this leaves room to focus on the internal and external sexual cues that build our sex drive.

Mindfulness programs, such as the Low Libido Program, are a great way of doing so. This program is specifically designed to help men reduce the stress and anxiety levels that are currently blocking their minds from building their sex drive.

With not much effort, men can reverse the process of low libido and enhance their experience and sexual wellness.

If you feel that stress and anxiety reduce your libido, I encourage you to give the Low Libido Program a try."

Special Offer - New users can start a 7-day free trial to experience the benefits of mindfulness for sexual wellness. After the trial, the program is available for just $12 per month.

Start Your Journey Today - Visit Between Us Clinic

to learn more and begin your free trial.

About Between Us Clinic:

Between Us Clinic

is an online sex therapy clinic that aims to help men and women overcome sexual difficulties. They bring the proven and trusted methods used in traditional, in-person sex therapy to a wider audience through private, self-treatment apps and courses that are available online. Their current offerings include

mindfulness meditation programs

for sexual performance anxiety and low libido, as well as an exercise-based

web app for premature ejaculation.

