World's Second Tallest Tower In Dubai To Reach 725M Height

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Azizi Developments has revealed the height of Burj Azizi, located on a prime plot of land on Dubai's Zayed Road. It will stand 725m tall, making it the second tallest building in the world.

The 131-plus-storey skyscraper, Burj Azizi, will be an addition to Dubai's skyline. It will launch for sales in February 2025 and is scheduled for completion by 2028. The tower will feature a one-of-a-kind all-suite seven-star hotel, inspired by seven cultural themes, and a variety of residences including penthouses, apartments, and holiday homes. Burj Azizi will also offer a range of amenities, such as wellness centres, swimming pools, saunas, cinemas, gyms, mini markets, resident lounges, a children's play area, and more.

Burj Azizi, the only freehold property on Sheikh Zayed Road, will be a marvel of engineering and design. The tower will include a vertical retail centre spread over seven floors, a luxury ballroom, and a beach club. It will also boast a one-of-a-kind observation deck and an adrenaline zone.

Burj Azizi will set several world records, including the highest hotel lobby in the world on level 11, the highest nightclub on level 126, the highest observation deck on level 130, the highest restaurant in Dubai on Level 122, and the highest hotel room in Dubai on level 118. The tower will also feature numerous high-end F&B options, among other unique amenities.

Mirwais Azizi, Founder & Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: "Our investment in Burj Azizi, surpassing Dh6 billion, represents more than just the creation of an iconic structure - it is a commitment to transforming Sheikh Zayed Road and elevating Dubai's skyline to new, unparalleled heights.

"Burj Azizi is not merely about its towering stature or prime location, and with its innovative design and cutting-edge technology, this tower will offer ultra-luxury residences, a unique vertical shopping mall, the world's highest observation deck, and a wealth of amenities and dining experiences, all set at extraordinary elevations. Crowned by the world's highest lobby, the seven-star hotel will embody Dubai's spirit, celebrating its seven major cultures through its intricate interior design."

He continued, "I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the support that Azizi Developments have received from the Dubai authorities in bringing the Burj Azizi project to this stage.

"This project is not driven solely by financial returns. My vision for Burj Azizi is to create a lasting legacy, a tribute to Dubai as a destination of choice for residents and visitors and a monumental achievement in engineering, setting new benchmarks for quality, luxury, and innovation."

