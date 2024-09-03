Al-Sisi inaugurates Egypt International Airshow

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The three-day event, held under the auspices of President Al-Sisi, is the largest of its kind in Africa and the Middle East, bringing together representatives from more than 100 countries, over 300 aircraft manufacturers and space industrialists, and experts in air, space and defense industries worldwide.









The event aims to accelerate industrialization, digitalization, and globalization in the defense, space, and commercial aviation sectors in Africa and the Middle East.

“This is a landmark event for Egypt and the region,” President Al-Sisi said during the inauguration.“This airshow signifies our commitment to advancing technology and innovation in the aviation sector and propelling our nation toward a brighter future.”

A documentary about the planes exhibited at the airshow was also played, narrating the story of the first jet operated by an Egyptian pilot, which touched down at Heliopolis Airport in 1930.

The documentary highlighted the establishment of the Royal Air Force in 1931 after Egypt acquired five Tiger Squadron aircraft, and the founding of EgyptAir in 1932.

Since 2015, Egypt has been modernizing its air force fleet, acquiring the latest models of 4G+ fighters, such as Rafales and MiG-29s, along with modern helicopters, such as Agusta, Kamov, and Mi-24.

Following the inauguration, President Al-Sisi inspected the pavilions to get firsthand information about the exhibits from participating companies. He also visited the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) pavilion, where he listened to a detailed explanation by AOI Chairman Mokhtar Abdel Latif about the organization's products and activities related to the aviation industry.









Abdel Latif said the AOI-affiliated engine factory overhauls engines for 16 different aircraft models and has been accredited by the French“Safran” Engines Group as the only international center approved and licensed globally by the company to perform overhaul, maintenance, repair and manufacture spare parts for the LARZAC engine installed on the“Alpha Jet” aircraft. The US company“Honeywell” has also approved the engine factory to provide maintenance, repair and overhauling services for the K-8 trainer aircraft, he added.

Abdel Latif said the factory has also been approved to be an international center for overhauling the“M1E1” tank engine, in cooperation with“Dassault Aviation”, a French aerospace company with proven dual expertise as a manufacturer of both military aircraft and business jets.

The AOI chairman said the engine factory has a Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) for manufacturing spare parts for civilian and military industries.

Abdel Latif said the exhibition includes a group of free air bombs, including bunker penetrator bomb“Hafez 3” that could penetrate reinforced concrete up to 180 cm thick, in addition to a group of free air-to-surface missiles that work with eastern and western aircraft.

The AOI owns two helicopter overhaul centers and the aircraft factory provides Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for the“K-8E” aircraft, which is designed for training missions, he added.

Abdel Latif announced the establishment of a school for technological education in Egypt's Helwan, in cooperation with the French company“Dassault Aviation”.

Moreover, Egyptian-made drones of the Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) category, including the“June 30,”“Ahmose,” and“October 6” models, are participating in the Egypt International Airshow.

The“October 6” drone is making its debut, fully armed with guided missiles and aerial bombs.