The World's Oldest Living Person Turns 119

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest living person, turned 119 years old on Sunday, according to a post published by her great-granddaughter, Junko Tanaka.

“Great achievement. (Kane Tanaka) reached 119 years of age,” Junko tweeted, with a photograph of her great-grandmother, whom she saw in December.“I hope you'll continue to live life cheerfully and to the fullest.”

Junko shared a photo on Twitter of two commemorative Coca-Cola bottles that Tanaka was given for her birthday, the labels personalized with her name and age.

Born in 1903, Tanaka married a rice shop owner at the age of 19 and worked in the family store until she was 103.

Tanaka has lived through a multitude of historical events, surviving two world wars and the 1918 Spanish flu. Her life has spanned 49 Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

“I don't remember her talking much about the past ... She's very forward-thinking - she really enjoys living in the present,” Tanaka's grandson, Eiji Tanaka, told CNN last year.

Tanaka is living in a nursing home in Fukuoka prefecture. Her family said she keeps her mind and body engaged by doing math, and remaining curious. The Guinness Book of World Records recognized her as the world's oldest living person in 2019.

