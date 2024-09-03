عربي


Surprising Foods Packed With More Vitamin C Than Oranges

9/3/2024 7:00:24 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) vitamin C is essential for our body. 100 grams of orange contains 53 micrograms of vitamin C. But other foods contain more vitamin C than oranges. Let's see what they are.

Foods Rich in Vitamin C

Indian Gooseberry

100 grams of Indian gooseberry contains 600 micrograms of vitamin C. They are good for boosting immunity and skin health.

Guava

100 grams of guava contains 228 micrograms of vitamin C. They help boost immunity and protect eye health.

Red Bell Pepper

100 grams of red bell pepper contains 190 micrograms of vitamin C. They are good for boosting immunity and eye health.

Kiwi

100 grams of kiwi contains 93 micrograms of vitamin C. They are good for boosting immunity and skin health.

Strawberry

100 grams of strawberry contains 58 micrograms of vitamin C. Also rich in antioxidants and fiber, strawberries are good for immunity and heart health.

Papaya

100 grams of papaya contains 61 micrograms of vitamin C. Papaya, which is rich in antioxidants and fiber, is good for improving digestion and skin health.

Curry Leaves

100 grams of curry leaves contains 80 micrograms of vitamin C.

AsiaNet News

