Doctors across Bangladesh initiate indefinite nationwide strike, disrupting healthcare system

(MENAFN) On Sunday, doctors across Bangladesh initiated an indefinite nationwide strike, causing severe disruptions to the country's healthcare system and leaving many patients without essential medical care. The strike was sparked by an incident at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), the largest healthcare facility in the country, where the emergency department was vandalized by the relatives and friends of a student protester who had been injured during recent anti-government demonstrations. The injured student later died from his injuries, leading to accusations of neglect against the attending physicians.



The violent attack on the emergency department at DMCH prompted doctors to suspend emergency services early Sunday morning. Efforts by hospital authorities to negotiate with the protesting doctors were unsuccessful, leading to the escalation of the protest into a full-scale nationwide strike. Dr. Abdul Ahad from DMCH’s Neurosurgery Ward announced the strike, outlining four key demands: the arrest of those responsible for the assault, the creation of a safer working environment, restrictions on unauthorized access to hospital premises, and the resolution of any alleged medical negligence through proper channels rather than violence.



The strike has left many patients in distress, unable to receive necessary care. Nayan Mia, who arrived at DMCH with his injured brother, was directed to seek treatment elsewhere. “If I can’t get healthcare here, where else can I go? I can’t afford treatment at private clinics,” Mia told Anadolu, highlighting the dire situation faced by many due to the strike. The lack of available medical care has exacerbated the crisis for those in need of urgent treatment.



Doctors participating in the strike have vowed to continue their protest until their demands are addressed. They have asserted that any deaths or adverse outcomes resulting from the lack of treatment during the strike should be attributed to the administration's failure to address their concerns. The ongoing strike has drawn attention to the broader issues of safety and working conditions for medical professionals in Bangladesh.

