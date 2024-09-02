Global Manager Group Announces Release Of Latest RC14001 Documents Kit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Global Manager Group is proud to announce the launch of its latest RC14001 Documents Kit, designed to support organizations in achieving and maintaining RC14001 certification. This comprehensive kit offers the most up-to-date documentation tools and resources tailored to implement an environmental, responsible care, health, safety and security management system and streamline compliance with the RC14001:2023 standard.



The RC14001 Documents Kit provides a robust set of approximately 250 editable files, including RC 14001:2023 Manual, Procedures, RC 14001:2023 Audit Checklist, RC Code Practice documents and PowerPoint presentations addressing all the elements of a RC 14001 responsible care system of organizations that align with the latest industry standards and best practices. With a focus on ease of use and efficiency, the kit is crafted to help organizations effectively implement and manage their RC14001-compliant systems, enhancing their environmental management and responsible care management practices.



“Our commitment to supporting our clients in achieving their certification goals is stronger than ever,” said Mr. Devang Jhaveri, Director of Global Manager Group.“The latest RC14001 Documents Kit is designed to simplify the certification process, ensuring organizations can meet and exceed the rigorous standards of RC14001:2023 with confidence,” he added.



The newly launched RC 14001 Documents Kit takes care of all the sections and sub-sections of RC 14001:2023 technical specifications of American Chemistry Council to help organizations establish RC 14001 compliant system. The documents of this newly introduced kit are written in plain English and easy to use and comprehend. The kit outlines RC 14001: 2023 documentation structure that can also be used as a tool by organizations wanting to achieve RC 14001: 2023 certification and RC 14001 consultants as well. The kit reduces unnecessary paperwork and works best with companies in the USA, UK, Europe, and Asia that are implementing the RC 14001:2023 specifications. For individual use, the kit can be customized. Users can quickly develop their RC 14001 documentation by customizing templates provided in the RC 14001 documents kit to fit their working system. By offering procedures and formats to improve environmental, responsible care, health, safety and security management systems of organizations, the kit reduces their time and expense associated with document preparation.



The documents also include 7 codes related SOP; form templates and ppt presentation for inhouse training as well as guidelines. The RC14001 Documents Kit is now available for purchase on Global Manager Group's website. For more information or to request a demo, please visit or contact our sales team at [7929795322].



About Global Manager Group

Global Manager Group is a leading provider of management system and compliance solutions, offering a range of products and services designed to help organizations meet industry standards and regulatory requirements. With a focus on innovation and customer support, Global Manager Group is dedicated to delivering tools and resources that drive operational excellence and sustainability. Global Manager Group provides a simple, efficient, and economical way to get management system certification. For more details, you may visit







