Netflix Loses $50 Billion In Value In Just 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Netflix loses $50 billion in cap in just 24 hours after reporting its first loss of subscribers in 10 years.

The streaming reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers compared to the previous quarter, with even bigger losses yet to come – it's anticipated could lose up to two million subscribers in the second quarter.

While still a titan of home entertainment – and perhaps still the most ubiquitous – Netflix's dominance has been diluted by competitors such as Disney+ and Prime, not to mention the recent price hike and Russian sanctions.

As a result of the news, shares in Netflix dropped by 35 percent, down 62.5 percent year-to-date, making it the worst-performing stock of the year in the S&P 500, BBC News reports.

For example, William Ackman – considered to be a reputable American financier – ditched his $1.1 billion (£840 million) investment in Netflix, even taking a loss of more than $400 million (£306m).

This slump cause Netflix to wipe more than $50 billion (£38bn) off its market cap, with investors on Wall Street concerned over its long-term potential given that it's a household name and still experiencing such massive losses.

In a note to its shareholders, Netflix wrote:“Our revenue growth has slowed considerably as our results and forecast below show. Streaming is winning over linear, as we predicted, and Netflix titles are very popular globally.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram