Director TJ Gnanavel On 'Dosa King': 'Exposes How The System Functions'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Director TJ Gnanavel, who is back to deliver another magnum opus with the upcoming pan-Indian 'Dosa King', shared that it is a hard-hitting story that exposes how the system functions, with a focus on the crime and thriller aspects of the narrative.

Written by Gnanavel and Hemanth Rao, the film is inspired by the epic clash of Jeevajothi Santhakumar, and P Rajagopal, setting the stage for a battle of ambition, power, and justice.

'Dosa King' is inspired by the shocking crime of the restaurant mogul, famously known as the 'Dosa King,' that triggered a landmark conviction after an intense 18-year legal battle-- P Rajagopal vs State of Tamil Nadu.

Talking about the movie, Gnanavel shared: "I've been following Jeevajothi's story since my days as a journalist. While the press sensationalised many details, much of the story remains untold. 'Dosa King' is a hard-hitting story that exposes how the system functions, with a focus on the crime and thriller aspects of the narrative."

"I want to explore the extreme situations of life and tell a deeper story with an untold perspective on the case. This film is my chance to share a story I witnessed firsthand 20 years ago, and I'm thrilled to partner with Junglee Pictures, a studio known for backing important stories that need to be told," he added.

Known for making films like 'Badhaai Do' and 'Raazi', Junglee Pictures has teamed up with Gnanavel to bring this epic story to the big screen.

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, commented: "Dosa King is a thrilling narrative that demands a masterful blend of scale, drama, and entertainment. We're beyond excited to team up with the meticulous Gnanavel to bring this monumental film to life."

"Hemanth and Gnanavel, through extensive research, have crafted a script with such powerful twists, turns, and nuances of each character, making it a high-octane commercial and cinematic experience. We're thrilled to be taking it to top-tier talent soon, and we can't wait to start filming soon," added Amrita.

Junglee Pictures has acquired the exclusive life rights of Jeevajothi for an exclusive and detailed on screen portrayal of the saga.

The fictional drama chronicles events inspired by the rise and fall of the legendary and globally famous empire, Saravana Bhavan, built by P Rajagopal, and Jeevajothi who took on the powerful tycoon.

The casting for the lead roles will begin soon. 'Dosa King' is scheduled to begin production soon.