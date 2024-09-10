What Amit Shah Said About Cybersecurity At I4C Foundation Day 5 Points To Know
Date
9/10/2024 5:01:04 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the first Foundation Day celebration of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and launched four new platforms for cybercrime prevention in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Addressing the foundation day, the Home Minister said that cybercrime has no boundaries and made some key announcements.
I4C Foundation Day
Here are the top updates from the event:
The home minister noted that cybersecurity is an integral part of national security. " We must ensure cybersecurity as without cybersecurity, the country's progress is impossible," said Shah. Also Read
| 'Article 370 is history': Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for J&K Assembly
Amit Shah made a call for all stakeholders to come together to curb cybersecurity.“Cybercrime has no boundary, hence all stakeholders should come together to deal with this menace,” said the minister.
He further said that 'Forty-six per cent of world's digital transactions " have been taking place in India. Also Read
| Mint Explainer: The pros and cons of a UPI block mechanism from stockbrokers
The Home Minister announced that the government has planned to train and prepare 5,000 cyber commandos in the upcoming five years to deal with cybercrime.
Keep checking here for more updates.
MENAFN10092024007365015876ID1108655997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.