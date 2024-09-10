Nagpur Audi Crash: Maharashtra BJP Chief's Son Admits Being In Car, Say Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nagpur Audi Crash: Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket Bawankule has confessed that he was inside the Audi car when it hit multiple in a rash driving case, Nagpur Deputy Commissioner of (DCP) Rahul Madane said on Tuesday.

In the rash driving case, a case has been registered against two people, Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar. Sanket Bawankule was called for an inquiry, and he confessed that he was in the car, reported ANI, citing a police official.



The police arrested the driver of the luxury car owned by Sanket Bawankule on Monday night. Arjun Hawre, Bawankule's driver was later released on bail.



“The incident occurred at 12.30 am on September 9. A white Audi, registered under the name of Sanket Bawankule, was involved in the incident. We have questioned all three occupants of the car. We arrested the driver, Arjun but he was later granted bail as it was a bailable offence...Their medical samples have been sent for FSL, report is awaited,” ANI quoted DCP Zone 2, Rahul Madane as saying at a press conference.



Sanket Bawankule was returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth

According to PTI, Sanket Bawankule and the other two occupants of the Audi car were on their way back from a beer bar in Dharampeth area. The police conducted medical examinations of the two people seated on the front seat after the accident.





Sanjay Raut claimed number plate removed after accident

The senior police officer Rahul Madane confirmed that three people were in the car, including Sanket Bawankule. He also clarified that the car's number plate was intact at the time of investigation. Earlier, in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, had claimed that the Sankte Bawankule was allegedly drunk and had severely injured two people. Raut also claimed that the car's number plate was removed after the accident, reported PTI.

"According to our information, the son of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule was allegedly drunk and seriously injured two persons in Nagpur. Surprisingly, his name was not mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR), and the car's number plate was removed after the accident," PTI quoted Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.