Commercial Bank Hosts Trade Workshop

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital solutions in Qatar, has successfully conducted an insightful focused on Trade Finance. The workshop was attended by 79 participants representing 48 corporates from various sectors. It was concluded with an interactive session, where the Transaction Banking team addressed participants' questions, further enhancing their knowledge and confidence in handling Letters of Credit.

This workshop not only showcased the Bank's expertise in the field but also provided participants with valuable knowledge and practical skills, reinforcing Commercial Bank's role as a trusted partner in advancing financial literacy and fostering business growth in the region.

This session also provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of essential International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) rules and regulations, including Letters of Credit, UCP600, ISBP 745, and Incoterms. Attendees gained valuable insights into the technical aspects of Letters of Credit and how to effectively apply them when negotiating terms and conditions with counterparties.

Fahad Badar, EGM, Chief of Wholesale and International Banking Officer at Commercial Bank said:“Commercial Bank is a key player when it comes to Trade Finance products. We have one of the best e-channels for Trade platform in the country and it has been completely developed inhouse. We have been serving our clients Domestic and International Trade requirements with our vast network and exceptional quality of services. The Trade knowledge sessions we conduct on quarterly basis for all our client aims at delivering regular client engagements and enhancing client experience.”

Prasad Indraganti, Senior AGM, Head of Transaction Banking at Commercial Bank commented on the recent digital developments within Transaction banking saying:“We are committed to guiding our clients through the transition from traditional paper-based banking to the efficiency of online banking, highlighting the substantial benefits they can achieve. By actively gathering feedback, we continuously enhance our Corporate Trade Portal system, focusing on improving turnaround times and ensuring a more user-friendly experience. Additionally, we are excited about the upcoming digitization of our Guarantees, which will further streamline and modernize our services.”

Manoj Janardhanan, Head of Trade Products at Commercial Bank said:“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their active engagement in the session. This event underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering knowledge and collaboration through ongoing workshops.”