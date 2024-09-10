Ukraine Intercepts 38 Kamikaze Drones Overnight Tuesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Tuesday, September 10, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 38 Russian Shahed one-way attack drones.

That's according to the Air Force Command , Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian radars detected 48 incoming air targets, the report reads.

Russian invaders launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied Crimea, a Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace over the Black Sea, and 46 Shahed-type UAVs (launch areas in Kursk and Yeisk regions).

Ukraine's Air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and e-warfare units joined forces in repelling the attack.

As a result, 38 attack drones were shot down.

In addition, three drones left Ukraine's airspace – one in the direction of Russia and two – toward the temporarily occupied area of Luhansk region.

Three more enemy UAVs plunged to the ground, likely over the influence of e-warfare systems.

Air defenses were activated in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air alert was declared in a number of regions due to the Russian drone threat overnight Tuesday.