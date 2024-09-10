Congress Report: Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal Marked By Critical Failure

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Michael McCaul, has criticized the U.S. Department of State for its failure to prepare a proper evacuation plan. Despite the Taliban's capture of Kabul, the department was unprepared for the evacuation process.

After two years of investigation, McCaul's committee released a 300-page report detailing the American withdrawal from Afghanistan and its consequences. The report criticizes the decision-making process and operational failures involved.

According to the report, made the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan based on his political interests and without consulting relevant U.S. agencies. The report highlights a lack of effective communication between Washington and officials in Afghanistan.

McCaul described the report as a historical document aimed at uncovering the truth rather than a political statement. He emphasized the report's focus on factual accuracy and accountability.

On September 10, following the report's release, McCaul held a press conference where he revealed that the Biden administration had no plan for evacuating civilians at the time of Kabul's fall.

McCaul stated that the evacuation plan was not developed until the Taliban reached Kabul and headed towards the U.S. embassy. At that point, Ambassador Ross Wilson was tasked with devising and executing the evacuation plan.

The report also reveals that Ambassador Wilson initially fled through Kabul airport, leaving behind staff, Afghan local partners, and thousands of classified documents. McCaul criticized Wilson for abandoning his responsibilities.

According to McCaul, during the evacuation, the Taliban were given control over the access routes to Kabul airport, further complicating the process. He commented that without a plan, failure was inevitable.

McCaul indicated that the investigation into the U.S. withdrawal would continue even after the presidential election, emphasizing that Americans deserve to know the truth about the evacuation.

The report also noted that the U.S. was aware of the timing and location of a planned ISIS suicide attack during the evacuation. However, due to a lack of preparation, American soldiers were sent to the airport without proper protective measures.

The suicide attack, which occurred at Kabul airport's Abbey Gate, resulted in 182 deaths, including 13 U.S. Marines, and numerous injuries. McCaul lamented that the attack could have been prevented with a proper plan.

McCaul also pointed out that, due to Biden's“failed” foreign and border policies, eight ISIS members and a group of 400 operatives were able to enter the U.S. He criticized the current administration's inability to monitor terrorist activities in Afghanistan effectively.

