'Called For Enquiry, 3 Cases Booked': Police On Darshan's VIP Treatment In Jail

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru Commissioner, B Dayananda today (September 10) confirmed that action has been taken against officials who allowed VIP for Darshan in jail, ANI reported.

“We have already called for an enquiry and three cases are already booked related to Parappana Agrahara Central jail. We are also waiting for CFSL report, govt have also ordered for enquiry,” Dayananda stated.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa (47), is lodged in Ballari prison, where he was shifted to from the Parappana Agrahara Central jail after a court order, as per a PTI report.

His time in jail has seen much wrath from netizens as allegations of VIP treatment gained strength following a picture and video showing unchecked privileges towards the incarcerated actor went viral.

The court order came after a photo showed Darshan“hanging out” with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the jail went viral and attracted widespread criticism, PTI reported.

The photo showed a relaxed Darshan sitting on a chair and holding a cigarette and a coffee mug. Besides the picture, a purported video of Darshan speaking to someone via video call from inside the prison also made the rounds on social media .

Nine prison officials, including the Chief Superintendent of the Parappana Agrahara jail, were suspended over their“lapses” after a preliminary probe into“special treatment”, as per PTI.

Further, three FIRs were registered, including against Darshan , under sections of the Prisons Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Darshan's Judicial Custody Extended till Sept 12

A Bengaluru court on September 9 extended the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, till September 12, PTI reported.

All the 17 accused, were produced before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court through video conferencing from various prisons across the state, it added.

Police last week submitted to the court a 3,991-page preliminary chargesheet in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)