Prince Harry Closer To Mother Princess Diana's Family Amid Royal Snub, Gets Christmas Invite From Uncle, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Britain's estranged Prince Harry , also known as the Duke of Sussex, is reportedly closer to his mother, Princess Diana's family, who support him despite snubs from the Royals, the Express UK reported, citing a source.

The report said Harry's maternal uncle, Charles Spencer or Viscount Althorp, has invited him, Meghan Markle , and their children to spend Christmas at the Spencer family estate.

“Charles [Spencer] has invited Harry, Meghan and the children to Althorp this Christmas. It's far too early to say whether they will take him up on it, but the offer is there if they want it,” the source said.

It added that Diana's family had taken Harry“under their wing” amid snubs from the royals - his father, King Charles, and brother Prince William.

The Sussexes and Spencers did not respond to questions, the report added.

Livemint could not independently confirm the report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to spend Christmas at Althorp House, the Spencer family estate, where Princess Diana is also buried.

If they accept, this will be the first time Harry, Meghan, and their children will be“properly” in the UK since Queen Elizabeth 's funeral in 2022, the report noted.

The source said that the Sussexes have yet to receive an invite to the Royal's Christmas gathering at Sandringham and would likely reject the invite if it did come, Express reported.

“There hasn't been an invitation extended to Sandringham just yet, but that doesn't mean there won't be one forthcoming. It would be highly unlikely if there was an invitation extended [to Sandringham], and I don't think they [the Sussexes) would take them up on it anyway,” the source said.

Harry and Meghan were absent from the Sandringham gathering at Christmas last year and from the royal“summer summit” at Balmoral in August 2024.

The source added that Harry visited his mother's family when he visited Britain alone in August and attended the memorial service for Diana's brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, in Norfolk.

While Prince William also attended the funeral, reports said the brothers sat apart and avoided each other.

The report further noted that Charles Spencer also attended the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in London when no senior royals came.