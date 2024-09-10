Tamil Nadu: DMK Minister's Driver, Friends Accused Of Sexual Assault

(MENAFN- Live Mint) BJP leader in Tamil Nadu has accused the driver of School Education Anbil Mahesh of being involved in the sexual assault of a college student, along with his friends. The leader also claimed that the accused blackmailed the victim using a of the assault .

He further alleged that the state are attempting to cover up the crime, while Chief Minister MK Stalin is“trying hard to divert public attention from School Education Minister and his misdeeds.”

Vice President of Tamil Nadu BJP , Industrial cell, Selva Kumar, took to X and made the allegations and wrote,“Another diversionary tactic from CM himself. Tamil Nadu CM is trying hard to divert public attention from School Education Minister and his misdeeds. School Education minister's @Anbil_Mahesh driver and their friends sexually abused a college girl, took video of that crime, used that video to blackmail the girl and forced themselves on her multiple times. The victim went to Police Superintendent's office and complained about this, since minister's driver is involved no action taken so far. May be the police superintendent is busy covering up these crimes”





According to earlier investigation by India Today TV, it was found that, on September 3, a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police, claiming that she had been gangrapped. While speaking to the media, the girl further claimed that the supposed accused and his friends had used a video of the encounter to blackmail her, threatening to release the film online if she didn't comply with their demands.





In contrast to what she alleged in her police complaint and to the media, the girl then told India Today TV that she was not ganapraped and Silambarasan had sexually abused her.“I want action to be taken against him. There is no one else,” she told India Today TV.