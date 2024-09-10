Ukrainian Drones Hit Moscow, Sparking Fires And Airport Closures

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Tuesday, Russian officials reported that a series of Ukrainian drone caused fires in two residential buildings around Moscow and led to the suspension of flights at three airports in the city.

According to officials, one woman was killed in these attacks. Additionally, Russia's air defense systems shot down at least 15 drones around Moscow.

Simultaneously, over 60 aerial targets were downed in the Bryansk region near the border with Ukraine. The attacks also affected the region around Lipetsk, further south.

Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow's mayor, confirmed that drones were intercepted in the Lyubertsy and Ramenskoye areas of Moscow Oblast, as well as in Podolsk, located 38 kilometers south of the Kremlin.

The Russian authorities reported that the drone attacks led to fires in two multi-story residential buildings in the Ramenskoye area. The governor of Moscow Oblast confirmed the death of a woman due to these incidents.

Reuters, citing Telegram channels linked to Russian security services, reported that flights at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports were halted during the drone attacks for safety reasons.

TASS reported that remnants of a downed Ukrainian drone fell on an energy and fuel facility in the Tula region, north of Moscow. No significant damages or casualties were reported in this incident.

The increasing frequency of drone attacks highlights the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Both sides are intensifying their efforts to strike strategic targets, further deepening the humanitarian and infrastructural impact of the war.

The recent escalation underscores the ongoing volatility and the potential for further intensification of the conflict as both nations continue to exchange strikes that disrupt civilian life and critical infrastructure.

