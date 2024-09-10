US State Department: Rapid Collapse Of Ghani's Govt Was Unforseen

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. State Department responded to a recent congressional committee report on the Afghanistan withdrawal, stating that the rapid collapse of Ashraf Ghani's was unforeseen in their assessments.

The State Department revealed that one day before the fall of the Afghanistan government, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ashraf Ghani, who claimed he would fight to the death.

According to the statement released by the U.S. State Department, Ghani assured Blinken he would not let the take over but fled Afghanistan the next day.

Congressional Republicans argue that the unconditional U.S. withdrawal contributed to the collapse of the previous government. Given the situation, Michael McCaul, the chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, supported Biden's exit.

The State Department noted that by August 6, 2021, the Afghanistan government controlled all provinces. However, provinces fell quickly, and the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 following Ghani's escape.

The State Department agreed with the congressional report that the Doha Agreement helped the Taliban's victory, describing the agreement as flawed for disrupting Afghanistan negotiations and strengthening the Taliban's position.

The department cited General McKenzie, the CENTCOM Commander, who stated that the Doha Agreement negatively impacted the Afghanistan government and its military forces.

Congress has accused Biden of deciding to withdraw based on personal reasons rather than military and advisory input. The State Department defended Biden's decision as aligning with U.S. interests.

The department criticized the House Foreign Affairs Committee for providing misleading, politically motivated, and speculative information, which tarnished the reputation of its dedicated, non-political staff.

The U.S. State Department's response underscores the complexities and unforeseen challenges surrounding the Afghanistan withdrawal. While Congress criticizes the decision and its execution, the State Department maintains that the choice to end the prolonged conflict was based on national interests and a continuation of policies inherited from the previous administration.





