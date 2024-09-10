Education Minister Hosts South Africa's Minister Of Basic Education And Uzbekistan Counterpart
Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthainabint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi yestrday met with Minister of Basic Education of the Republic of South Africa H E Seviwe Gwarube. During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in education. Separately,the Minister of Education and Higher Education yesterday met with Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Kongratbay Sharipov. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation in education, higher education, and scientific research, as well as ways to support and develop these areas.
