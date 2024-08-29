Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Cameroonian Minister Of External Relations
Date
8/29/2024 6:02:38 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Yaounde: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Cameroon HE Lejeune Mbella Mbella, on the sidelines of the 50th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Yaounde.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.
MENAFN29082024000063011010ID1108614573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.