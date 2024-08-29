Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Cameroonian Minister Of External Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Yaounde: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Cameroon HE Lejeune Mbella Mbella, on the sidelines of the 50th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Yaounde.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.