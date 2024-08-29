J.D. Vance Blasts Kamala Harris Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, Says She Can 'Go To Hell'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The vice-presidential nominee has accused Kamala Harris of failing to investigate the deaths of American citizens during the evacuation from Afghanistan.

JD Vance remarked,“It is disgraceful that 13 Americans lost their lives and not a single person has been held accountable.”

“Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won't even do an investigation into what happened, and she wants to yell at Donald because he showed up? She can - she can go to hell,” Vance said.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, announced on July 16 that he has selected JD Vance as his running mate. On August 28, Vance harshly criticized Kamala Harris in a speech in Pennsylvania, asserting that she was unfit for the presidency.

According to NBC News, Vance stated,“Three years ago, 13 innocent and brave Americans died because Kamala Harris refused to fulfill her duties. There has been no investigation or accountability regarding their deaths.” He added,“Kamala Harris is so oblivious that she hasn't even conducted an investigation into what happened and instead wants to yell at Donald Trump.”

Vance also declared that the Democratic presidential nominee“can go to hell.” Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Biden administration's handling of it. He has stated in various speeches that the Afghanistan disaster would not have occurred under his presidency.

Recently, Trump announced that if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he will demand the resignation of the military officials who managed the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump said,“I am calling for their immediate resignation.” On August 22, he blamed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the failed management of the U.S. exit from Afghanistan.

The ongoing debate over the Afghanistan withdrawal highlights deep divisions within U.S. politics, with figures like JD Vance and Donald Trump criticizing the current administration's handling of the situation. This criticism underscores the broader concerns about accountability and the effectiveness of disaster management in U.S. foreign policy.

