(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign unveiled a new sanctions list targeting 92 American individuals, including prominent journalists and figures. This latest round of sanctions is a direct response to what Russia perceives as a concerted campaign by the United States and its allies to undermine Moscow through extensive sanctions imposed over the Ukraine conflict.



The newly blacklisted individuals include staff members from leading American and British media outlets. Notably, two dozen journalists and editors from major publications such as the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Guardian, and the Daily Telegraph are now barred from entering Russia. This move is part of a broader pattern of reciprocal sanctions between Moscow and the West.



According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sanctions are a reaction to the "Russophobic" stance adopted by the Biden administration, which Moscow accuses of attempting to deliver a "strategic defeat" to Russia. The ministry's statement criticized the United States for its alleged role in disseminating what it terms "fake news" and providing propaganda support for the ongoing geopolitical struggle against Russia.



Among those sanctioned are 13 members of the Wall Street Journal, including the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker. Additionally, five journalists from the New York Times, four from the Washington Post, and individual reporters from the Guardian and the Telegraph have been included in the list. The sanctions also extend to executives from defense contractors such as Huntington Ingalls Industries, Booz Allen Hamilton, Palantir, and Anduril.



This escalation follows recent incidents where Western journalists were reported to have accompanied Ukrainian forces during operations in Russia’s Kursk Region. Moscow has also initiated a criminal case against two Italian reporters and CNN’s chief international security correspondent, Nick Paton Walsh, further heightening tensions between Russia and international media.



The Russian government's latest action underscores its ongoing dispute with Western nations and media, reflecting the deepening divide over the Ukraine conflict and the broader geopolitical confrontation between Russia and the West.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108615051