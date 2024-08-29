Caught On Camera: Haitian Man Goes On Rampage At Chilean Airport, Smashes Counter With Hammer Over Ticket Scam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dramatic and unsettling episode of turmoil, a Haitian man found himself at the center of a chaotic scene at Santiago International Airport, unleashing a tempest of destruction in response to a fraudulent ticket scam. Authorities reported that the man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was apprehended after a frenzied outburst that left a significant mark of devastation on the airport's counter.

The incident unfolded when the distraught traveler discovered that his purported ticket to Miami-a crucial leg of his journey to Haiti-was nothing more than a well-crafted counterfeit. Overcome with rage and frustration, he stormed the American Airlines check-in counter with a hammer, dismantling essential equipment in a vengeful display of anger.



The rampage, chaos was captured on camera.

The viral video shows the man smashing five computers and six screens, repeatedly with a hammer, which was later estimated $22,000 in damages. His tirade was only quelled by the prompt intervention of airport security.





The man was arrested at Santiago International after taking a hammer to the American Airlines check-in counter, authorities said.