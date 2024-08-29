Germany, Partners To Supply More Iris-Ts And Gepards To Ukraine This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany and its EU partners will contribute to the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense before the winter period.

This was stated by the of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock before the start of the informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on August

29 in Brussels, as reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

The head of the German Foreign noted that was waging a 'Cold War' to keep people desperate and frozen. This is exactly what must be prevented. She added that Germany would have sent four more Iris-T systems and additional Gepard self-propelled guns to Ukraine by the end of 2024, as the protection of the airspace remains the most important thing for the protection of human lives.

According to Baerbock, the partners are preparing a "defense umbrella" for Ukraine this winter in order to reduce the scale of destruction of its energy structure and other facilities, which may be greater than in previous years. She also drew attention to the fact that the strikes intensified just before the cold season.

Baerbock remarked that despite all efforts to achieve peace, Putin continues to wage war. The diplomat added that no one wants peace as much as Ukraine does, and no one is working harder to achieve it than Europeans and partners around the world, primarily in the G7.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry reminded that Putin is waging a hybrid war against the West as well. She urged not to be naive and to closely watch those who come to the EU from Russia.

As reported earlier, an informal meeting of top EU diplomats is taking place in Brussels on August 29. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba also participates in it.