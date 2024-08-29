IMF Says Turkish Economic Policy Looks Promising As GDP Growth Expected

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported that the
transformation in economic policies in Turkiye since mid-2023 has
significantly reduced crisis risks and increased confidence by
tightening the country's overall policy mix. The statement said,
"In line with the policies announced by the authorities, IMF staff
expect both GDP growth and inflation to decline this year and
next."
The IMF delegation, led by James Walsh, visited Turkiye between
May 29 and June 11 to conduct Article 4 consultations. Following
the virtual follow-up meetings held on August 19 and 20, Walsh's
statement included assessments of the Turkish economy.
The statement emphasized that the transformation in economic
policies since mid-last year has tightened Turkey's general policy
mix, significantly reducing crisis risks and increasing
confidence.
The statement said that the current account deficit fell to 2.7
percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of
this year, market sentiment improved, and international reserves
increased by $91 billion since April after deducting swaps and
other liabilities.
The statement noted that international credit rating agencies
had raised Turkey's credit rating, and that the CDS risk premium
had fallen by approximately 440 basis points since mid-2023.
It was noted in the statement that headline inflation began to
decline in the summer months but remained high, and that the
financial and corporate sectors had weathered the policy tightening
without any visible stress so far.
Expectation of a decline in inflation and economic growth
"Based on the policies announced by the authorities, IMF staff
expect both GDP growth and inflation to decline this year and
next," the statement said.
It was stated in the statement that tight monetary and income
policies will suppress domestic demand and bring 2024 growth to
approximately 3.4 percent, and that inflation will be at 43 percent
by the end of the year.
The statement noted that the current account deficit would fall to
2.2 percent of GDP, and that growth would fall to 2.7 percent and
inflation to approximately 24 percent in 2025 as fiscal policy is
expected to become contractionary and real policy rates to remain
positive.
It was emphasized in the statement that further decline in
inflation in the medium term would increase confidence and growth
would return to its potential of 3.5-4 percent, that export growth
would keep the current account deficit around 2 percent and that
international reserves would remain above 100 percent of the IMF's
reserve adequacy criterion.
The statement said that although the authorities' gradual
approach to combating inflation aims to limit the impact on growth,
it carries downside risks.
Pointing out risks that could derail inflation, such as rising
global energy prices, geopolitical tensions stemming from the
conflict in the Middle East or the war in Ukraine, or a reversal of
capital flows, the statement emphasized that a more rapid
re-establishment of inflation expectations would reduce these
risks.
Emphasis on greater fiscal consolidation to reduce inflation
"A tighter policy mix focusing on fiscal policy will reduce risks
and reduce inflation more quickly and sustainably," the statement
said.
The statement noted that greater fiscal consolidation was needed
to help reduce inflation, adding that rationalizing tax
expenditures and broadening the tax base could be done relatively
quickly, while limiting spending on non-essential capital projects
would also help.
The statement noted that Turkiye's public debt is
sustainable.
"Additional tightening may be required" warning
"The tight monetary policy stance will need to be maintained until
headline inflation and inflation expectations fall within the
CBRT's forecast range," the statement said, adding that financial
conditions will tighten as inflation expectations continue to fall,
but additional tightening may be necessary if sequential inflation
does not continue to fall on a path consistent with the end-2025
target range.
The statement pointed out that the inflation inertia, which is
still high, needs to be addressed, and noted that determining
prices, wages and other contracts, such as rent, annually and
according to forward-looking inflation, is important to reset
expectations and maintain competitiveness.
It was stated in the statement that maintaining financial
stability will require continued attention and further reforms and
that macroprudential policies should focus on limiting systemic
risks.
Strengthening policy frameworks, addressing barriers to SMEs,
improving the functioning of the labour market and accelerating the
green transition will boost medium-term growth, the statement
noted.
Walsh's statement also emphasized that Turkiye's removal from
the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) "Grey List" in June was a
source of satisfaction.
