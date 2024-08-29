Serbian MP claims West deploying ‘mafia tactics’ on Durov

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with RT, Serbian Member of Parliament Aleksandar Pavic accused Western nations of employing "mafia tactics" in their treatment of Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram. Pavic claims that France is exerting undue pressure on Durov to extract encryption keys from the messaging platform, aiming to use this information to censor content on Telegram.



Durov's detention in Paris last Saturday has stirred considerable controversy. He faces charges related to alleged failures to cooperate with French authorities investigating serious crimes purportedly facilitated through Telegram. Pavic described the French approach as a form of extortion, emphasizing that such tactics are akin to those used by criminal organizations rather than legitimate state actors.



“If Pavel Durov resists, I think Telegram will emerge even stronger,” Pavic asserted, suggesting that the platform's popularity has only increased since Durov's arrest. He further warned that any concession by Durov would signal to Russia and the broader world that Telegram’s security and privacy could be compromised. Pavic criticized the Western response to Durov’s situation, contrasting it with the condemnation that Russia would have faced under similar circumstances, which he labeled as reflective of a "totalitarian mindset."



Pavic highlighted the growing global discontent with what he perceives as overreach by powerful entities seeking to control information and restrict free expression. He noted that Telegram’s appeal has largely stemmed from its reputation for less censorship compared to other platforms.



Drawing historical parallels, Pavic connected the current situation to broader trends of attacks on free speech, tracing back to the lead-up to the United States invasion of Iraq and the subsequent arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2010. He argued that Durov's arrest represents the latest chapter in a long-standing campaign against free speech and information freedom.

