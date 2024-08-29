عربي


Baku Hosts Working Meeting Of Military Lawyers From Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan

8/29/2024 8:10:16 AM

Fatima Latifova

Military lawyers from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan held a working meeting in Baku within the current military cooperation between Defense Ministries of the two states, Azernews reports.

The sides exchanged opinions on experience in the field of organization of legal service, military legislation and service activity of military lawyers.

Discussions were held on matching the military legislation of both states within the framework of international law and principles, as well as on a range of other issues.

