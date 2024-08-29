Baku Hosts Working Meeting Of Military Lawyers From Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan
Fatima Latifova
Military lawyers from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan held a working
meeting in Baku within the current military cooperation between
Defense Ministries of the two states, Azernews
reports.
The sides exchanged opinions on experience in the field of
organization of legal service, military legislation and service
activity of military lawyers.
Discussions were held on matching the military legislation of
both states within the framework of international law and
principles, as well as on a range of other issues.
