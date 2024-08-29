Georgian Volunteer, Viktor Kipritidi, Dies Fighting For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Viktor Kipritidi, a volunteer from Georgia, died fighting for Ukraine. He previously served in the Georgian Legion.

This was reported by Liberty's Echo of the Caucasus , according to Ukrinform.

The man was 49 years old. The defender of Ukraine was a native of Sukhumi, a refugee from Abkhazia.

The details of Kypritidi's death are not reported. The defender's body will be delivered to Georgia on August 30.

More than 60 Georgian fighters have already died in the battles for Ukraine, the message reads.

As reported earlier, the Georgian Legion has been fighting in Ukraine since 2014. Russia recognized the Georgian National Legion as a terrorist organization.