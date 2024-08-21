(MENAFN) Russia's Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has sharply criticized the American for allegedly moving towards total censorship and repression. Antonov's remarks follow a recent FBI search at the residence of Dimitri Simes, a Russian-born political analyst and commentator known for his critical stance on President Joe Biden's administration.



In a Telegram post on Saturday, Antonov condemned the FBI's actions, describing them as part of a broader "political inquisition" targeting individuals who challenge the current administration's policies. Simes, who has co-hosted a geopolitical talk show on Russia’s Channel 1 since 2018, has faced scrutiny due to his dissenting views.



Antonov compared the current climate in the US to the era of McCarthyism, a 1950s campaign led by Senator Joseph McCarthy that sought to root out suspected communists. He claimed that dissenting voices are being suppressed, with government agents conducting intrusive searches and seizing documents from those who oppose official policies.



The ambassador accused US authorities of applying a double standard, asserting that while American officials promote democratic values and human rights globally, they are undermining these principles domestically. According to Antonov, freedom of speech in the US is only protected for those who align with pro-American viewpoints, with dissenters facing increasing levels of persecution and censorship.



This criticism highlights growing tensions between Washington and Moscow, with Russia alleging that the US is increasingly mirroring the oppressive tactics of historical political purges.

MENAFN21082024000045015687ID1108584032