EU Diplomacy Believes Ukraine Should Be Allowed To Use Western Weapons To Attack Targets Inside Russia
8/29/2024 8:09:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarína Mathernová, echoes the opinion of EU High Representative Josep Borrell regarding the need to grant Ukraine permission to use long-range weapons, provided by Western partners, against legitimate targets inside Russia.
The ambassador stated this in an interview with Ukrinform recorded on August 27, shortly after Russia's most massive combined strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the full-scale invasion.
"I can only reiterate the words of my boss, High Representative Josep Borrell , who has very openly called for lifting the restrictions on long-range missiles," Katarína Mathernová emphasized.
In her opinion, Ukraine should be "allowed to defend itself effectively and in line with International law".
The ambassador also once again emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with additional air defense capabilities.
"I really think that it's time for all of us to hunker down and help Ukraine protect itself with more air defense and ability to withstand the terrible, terrible attacks," the EU ambassador said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 26, Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, using more than a hundred missiles of various types and nearly 100 Shahed drones, said President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called on Western partners to take "strong decisions" as soon as possible.
