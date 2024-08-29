Egyptian Pres. Warns Of Israeli Occupation Escalation In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi warned on Thursday of the extreme danger of the current Israeli escalation in the West Bank, which greatly increases the risks of complicating the regional situation.

This came during a meeting between President Al-Sisi and a delegation from US Congressional committees headed by Senator Joni Ernst, during which they discussed developments in the region, said Egyptian presidential spokesman Counselor Ahmad Fahmy in a statement.

During the meeting, President Al-Sisi stressed the seriousness of the escalation and tension witnessed in the region due to the ongoing war in Gaza, stressing Egypt's intention to continue its efforts in coordination with partners to put an end to this war that has caused a humanitarian disaster in the Strip.

He also stressed the need for the international community to join forces to stop this escalation in the Palestinian territories, work to implement what has been agreed upon internationally, and enjoy full legitimacy regarding the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian

State.

On Sudan, President Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt's continued intensive efforts to ceasefire, restore security and stability, preserve the capabilities of the Sudanese people, and support all paths that lead to reaching a political solution that ends the crisis in Sudan and preserves the capabilities of its people.

The discussions also addressed the various crises that the countries of the region are suffering from, as President Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt's firm position in supporting the entity of the national state and respecting the sovereignty of countries.

In turn, the US delegation said that its current visit to the region comes within the framework of supporting the process of reaching an agreement to exchange hostages and detainees, cease-fire, and reduce escalation in the region. (end)

