Mammad Suleymanov Drilling Vessel Completes Major Overhaul At Bibiheybat Ship Repair Plant

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "Mammad Suleymanov" geological exploration vessel, part of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has successfully undergone a comprehensive overhaul at the Bibiheybat Ship Repair Plant, Azernews reports, citing ASCO.

The vessel's extensive repairs included complete cleaning and refurbishment of both underwater and surface parts of the hull, as well as repairs to the steering complex, bottom and side fittings, and tread devices. Damaged sections of the hull and internal compartments were replaced, and the ship was repainted.

Following the overhaul, the vessel underwent sea trials and was subsequently certified by the Registry classification.

The repair work also involved overhauling the ship's main engine, windlass, mast devices, water-oil coolers, and various pipe systems. Additionally, three new diesel generators, an air compressor, and an oil separator were installed. The crane boom's lifeboat tests were conducted, and electrical systems, including control, protection, and lighting, were repaired.

Improvements were also made to enhance staff living conditions, including upgrades to the canteen, sanitary facilities, rest room, and cabins. A new container was installed specifically for geological exploration workers.

The "Mammad Suleymanov" vessel is utilized for geological reconnaissance at sea depths of up to 150 meters, including rock sampling from the seabed.